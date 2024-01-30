India's wealthiest are enjoying life with some of the most luxurious cars, while most people prefer practical and fuel-efficient vehicles. Here's a look at the five most lavish cars owned by India's rich and famous.

VS Reddy's Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition

Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition price in india market is about Rs 14 crore. This special edition car, celebrating Bentley's 100th anniversary, is owned by VS Reddy of British Biologicals. It's a luxurious sedan with a 6.75-liter V8 engine, delivering 506 horsepower and reaching 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds.

Mukesh Ambani's Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB

Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB Base price of Rs 13.5 crore, excluding customizations. The Ambani family's latest addition, this Rolls Royce has a 6.75-litre V12 engine and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. They own several other Rolls Royce models, too.

Emraan Hashmi's Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge

Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge price in india market is about Rs 12.5 crore. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently bought this luxurious sedan, choosing a unique black color from over 44,000 options. The car is known for its spaciousness and elegant design.

Naseer Khan's McLaren 765 LT Spider

McLaren 765 LT Spider worth Around Rs 12 crore. Owned by Hyderabad businessman Naseer Khan, this exclusive supercar is one of only 765 units made globally. It boasts a 4.0-liter V8 engine and 765 horsepower.

Mukesh Ambani's Mercedes-Guard S600

Mercedes-Guard S600 Price Over Rs. 10 crore in india. Another car in the Ambani collection, this Mercedes is built for safety, with VR10 level protection against various threats, including explosives and gunfire. It has a 6.0-litre V12 engine, producing 523 horsepower.

These cars reflect the luxurious lifestyles of India's business tycoons and celebrities, combining opulence with high performance.



