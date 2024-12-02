Infuriated Man Sets Ather Electric Scooter Ablaze After Pouring Petrol – Incident Goes Viral

Infuriated Man Sets Ather Electric Scooter Ablaze: Infuriated over the escalating cost of repairs and faults that kept cropping up, a 38-year-old man from Thirumullaivayal torched his electric scooter in Ambattur, much to the shock of onlookers. The man, identified as Parthasarathy, a collection agent, claimed that he resorted to this “extreme measure in front of the company's showroom hoping to get justice.”

There was no immediate response to the issue from the maker of the vehicle, Ather Energy despite the news agency's efforts to reach out to the company. The recent incident of the man pouring petrol over the scooter and burning it went viral. The staff from the showroom tried to pacify him saying the problems he had raised would be looked into.

They assured him that the matter would be addressed immediately. The vehicle was taken for an inspection to assess the damage. As he remained unrelenting, the police were alerted and the flames were put off. Police, and passersby who had gathered, were shocked to learn that the vehicle was set afire by the owner citing some unaddressed grievances concerning his scooter.

Parthasarathy was later let off by the police with a stern warning. He claimed that the problems with his scooter began a month after he purchased it three years ago for Rs 1.8 lakh and he had to frequently return to the dealer for repairs.

"They have asked me to replace the bearings for every 5,000 km and kept postponing service, citing non-availability of spares," he alleged. He got frustrated after he was asked to replace both the brake pads, wheel bearings and the belt, Parthasarathy said.

On an average he had spent Rs 5,000 every month for servicing or replacing spare parts and over a period of time, the cumulative cost exceeded the scooter's original price, he claimed.