IRCTC Launches 5-Night, 6-Day Trip To Bali: Check Dates, Cost, Other Details

Bali in Indonesia is known for its breathtaking scenery, verdant volcanic highlands, pristine beaches, and vibrant coral reefs. It is also a sought-after destination for those seeking rejuvenation through yoga and meditation. If you're in search of some travel inspiration, there's no place quite like Bali. Now, in some exciting news, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch a 5-night and 6-day trip to Bali, commencing on August 11. The trip — called Awesome Bali — includes a range of experiences, including Kintamani Tour, Ubud Village Tanah Lot Temple Tour, Cruise, and much more.

The price of the trip is Rs 1,05,900. IRCTC just revealed the specifics of the Bali trip package on its official Twitter account.

IRCTC captioned the post, “Step into the unexplored side of Bali on the Awesome Bali #tour.”



Air Asia is set to facilitate travel to Bali. The journey will start on August 8 from Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served according to the travellers’ culinary tastes. Travelers will have flexibility as the package price changes depending on occupancy.

Here’s a sample of the IRCTC Bali tour itinerary:

Day 1: Fly out of the Lucknow Airport

Day 2: Arrive in Bali, visit Ulluwatu Temple and watch Kecak Dance performance

Day 3: Full-day Kintamani tour includes a visit to the royal palace and the coffee plantation in Ubud, Bali

Day 4: A sunrise dinner cruise, a morning safari in the Marine Park, and a Jungle Hopper Pass

Day 5: Turtle Island in Tanjung Benoa on a SIC Basis Tanah Lot at night

Day 6: Flight from Bali to Lucknow

Just head to the IRCTC website, the Zonal Offices, or the Regional Offices to make a reservation for this tour.

Cost of the IRCTC Bali Tour Package

Depending on the number of travelers, the Bali vacation package provides variable pricing alternatives. The price per person is Rs. 1,15,800 for solo explorers. The cost per individual for traveling pairs is Rs 1,05,900. The trip costs Rs 1,00,600 per person for a group of three.

IRCTC Tour Package Booking Made Simple

The IRCTC tourist website — https://irctctourism.com/ — makes it simple to book the tickets for the trip.

Choose ‘Packages’ from the drop-down menu under ‘Holidays’ on the site to browse a wide selection of land, air, and rail travel packages.

Make your reservation and get set to take off on your journey.

The prices and other information are subject to change. Travellers are advised to visit the official IRCTC website for updated information.