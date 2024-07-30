Is Jeep Grand Cherokee Worth Buying? Check Pros & Cons

Jeep Grand Cherokee Pros & Cons: Jeep Grand Cherokee, the flagship SUV of Jeep in India, is priced at Rs 80.50 lakh ex-showroom pan-India. Available in a single fully loaded Limited (O) variant, the Jeep Grand Cherokee competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90 in the Indian market. Let's dive into its pros and cons to understand if it is worth buying.

1. Design: It boasts a commanding and rugged exterior design. Its big and commanding road presence makes a bold statement. The SUV stands out from most of the SUVs you see around.

2. Robust Build Quality: The build quality feels solid that reflects the high standards expected from a premium Jeep, offering reassurance of its long-term reliability.

3. Engine & Transmission: The 270 BHP turbo-petrol engine is refined and offers a smooth driving experience. The 8-speed ZF automatic transmission ensures quick and seamless gear shifts, enhancing overall performance, whether on highways or rugged terrains.

4. Quadra-Trac I 4WD System: It is equipped with the Brand's Quadra-Trac I 4WD system, enabling it to handle challenging terrains and tricky situations, from off-road trails to slippery roads, with ease.

5. Ride & Handling: Its suspension setup excels on Indian roads, effectively muting cracks and potholes, and ensuring a confident ride over rough surfaces. Despite its soft suspension leading to some body roll in corners, the Grand Cherokee maintains good handling for an SUV of its size.

6. Loaded Interior: It is packed with premium features, including heated and ventilated front seats, an IRVM camera, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an optional infotainment screen for the front passenger, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker sound system, a heads-up display, ADAS, and wireless phone charging.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Cons

1. No Diesel Engine: The absence of a diesel engine option in the Grand Cherokee is a drawback. While the available 2.0 turbo-petrol engine is powerful, it tends to consume more fuel, lowering the mileage.

2. Urban Driving: Its large dimensions, wide turning radius, and heavy steering can make urban driving challenging.

3. Rear Seat: Its rear seats do not offer as much space as one might expect from a vehicle of this size. The seat base is relatively short, which affects comfort.