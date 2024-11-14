Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820388https://zeenews.india.com/auto/is-ola-electric-a-liar-claims-99-1-complaint-resolution-ccpa-orders-probe-2820388.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Is Ola Electric A Liar? Claims 99.1% Complaint Resolution; CCPA Orders Probe

Ola Electric: Consumer rights regulator CCPA has ordered a detailed probe into complaints related to alleged "deficiencies" in services and electric two-wheelers manufactured by Ola Electric.

Edited By: Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 09:01 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is Ola Electric A Liar? Claims 99.1% Complaint Resolution; CCPA Orders Probe

CCPA Orders Probe On Ola Electric: Ola Electric, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has been making headlines since its inception for various reasons, including complaints about its electric scooter and after-sale service quality. Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal-founded Ola Electric found itself in big trouble as thousands of customers raised complaints, prompting intervention by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

Consumer rights regulator CCPA has ordered a detailed probe into complaints related to alleged "deficiencies" in services and electric two-wheelers manufactured by Ola Electric. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) headed by Nidhi Khare has directed the Director General (Investigation), who is also head of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), to investigate this matter.

The order to this effect was issued on November 6 and the BIS DG has been asked to submit the investigation report within 15 days. "The company has responded to the notice. The CCPA has now asked the DG (Investigation) to investigate the matter in detail and submit the report within 15 days," a senior consumer affairs ministry official said.

The move comes after the CCPA initiated action after it received 10,000-odd complaints on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH). The regulator had issued a notice to Ola Electric on October 7 citing alleged violations of consumer rights, misleading advertisements, and unfair trade practices.

Replying to the notice on October 21, the company said it has resolved 99.1 per cent of the 10,644 complaints lodged with CCPA. Now, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has initiated an investigation to verify the company’s claims of resolving the issue.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK