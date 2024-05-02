Isuzu Launches 2024 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige; Pickup Truck To Compete Against Toyota Hilux
Isuzu launches 2024 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige which comes equipped with advanced safety features such as Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), and Hill Start Assist (HSA).
Isuzu has recently unveiled its flagship model in the pickup truck segment, the 2024 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige. This pickup truck is priced at Rs 26.91 lakh and is directly competing with the Toyota Hilux. Let's delve into the details of what the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige offers.
Design Updates
The 2024 V-Cross Z Prestige boasts several design enhancements including the front fascia, ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), roof rails, and tail light cluster now sport a sleek dark gray finish. The front bumper comes in a dual-tone dark grey and matte-finish white colour scheme.
Safety Features
The 2024 Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige comes equipped with advanced safety features such as a Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), and Hill Start Assist (HSA). Additionally, three-point seat belts and rear seat occupant alerts are standard for all rear passengers. A seatbelt warning alarm for the rear seat adds an extra layer of safety.
Interior and Technology
The 2024 V-Cross Z Prestige features a reclining rear seat. The vehicle retains its 9-inch infotainment system, which supports wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other tech features include an idle start-stop system, rear parking camera, and parking sensors.
Powertrain and Performance
Under the hood, the 2024 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige houses the same 1.9-litre diesel engine, generating 161bhp of power and 360Nm of torque. Drivers have the choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The pickup truck also features a shift-on-the-fly 4WD system to ensure optimal traction and control. Additionally, a 2-wheel-drive version is also available.
