Isuzu Launches 2024 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige; Pickup Truck To Compete Against Toyota Hilux

Isuzu has recently unveiled its flagship model in the pickup truck segment, the 2024 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige. This pickup truck is priced at Rs 26.91 lakh and is directly competing with the Toyota Hilux. Let's delve into the details of what the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige offers.

Design Updates

The 2024 V-Cross Z Prestige boasts several design enhancements including the front fascia, ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), roof rails, and tail light cluster now sport a sleek dark gray finish. The front bumper comes in a dual-tone dark grey and matte-finish white colour scheme.

Safety Features

The 2024 Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige comes equipped with advanced safety features such as a Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), and Hill Start Assist (HSA). Additionally, three-point seat belts and rear seat occupant alerts are standard for all rear passengers. A seatbelt warning alarm for the rear seat adds an extra layer of safety.

Interior and Technology

The 2024 V-Cross Z Prestige features a reclining rear seat. The vehicle retains its 9-inch infotainment system, which supports wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other tech features include an idle start-stop system, rear parking camera, and parking sensors.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the 2024 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige houses the same 1.9-litre diesel engine, generating 161bhp of power and 360Nm of torque. Drivers have the choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The pickup truck also features a shift-on-the-fly 4WD system to ensure optimal traction and control. Additionally, a 2-wheel-drive version is also available.