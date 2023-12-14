trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699074
Isuzu’s I-Care Winter Service Camp Introduced For Owners Across India: Check Benefits

Isuzu India launches the annual I-Care Winter Service Camp for D-Max, S-Cab, Hi-Lander, V-Cross, and MU-X models, offering benefits and maintenance checks.

Written By Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 10:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Isuzu India has announced its annual ISUZU I-Care Winter Service Camp. It will offer customers attractive benefits and preventive maintenance checks across for all models of its Indian line-up, namely D-Max, S-Cab, Hi-Lander, V-Cross, and MU-X. The automaker reiterates that at ISUZU Service, ‘Caring Never Stops’  and it reinforces its commitment to provide ISUZU customers with proactive service and ownership experience during the winter season. An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Winter camp will be organized across all ISUZU authorized dealer service outlets, between 18th to 23rd December 2023 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

Benefits of Isuzu I-Care Winter Camp

  • 37-point comprehensive check-up
  • Free of cost top wash
  • 10 per cent discount on labour cost
  • 5 per cent discount on parts
  • 5 per cent discount on lubes & fluids

Also Read - Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Review: Can Withstand Blows From Toyota Hilux? IN PICS

Isuzu V-Cross

The company’s one of the best-selling products is the Isuzu V-Cross, which is currently priced from Rs 27.87 lakh for the 4x4 variants. It is also available in 4x2 configuration as well. Sitting under its bonnet is a 2.0L turbocharged oil burner that is capable of pushing out a peak power output of 163 Hp and 350 Nm of max torque. The V-Cross, however, has now started to show its age. Isuzu is selling a new-gen model of the pickup truck in select international market, which is expected to give a strong push to sales, if introduced in the Indian market.

The ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp will be organized at all authorized service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Bhubhaneshwar, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Durgapur,  Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kolhapur, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Trichy, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

