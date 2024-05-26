Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Launched in India at Rs 2.30 Lakh; Check Features, Performance, And Other Details

Jawa Yezdi has expanded its Jawa 42 Bobber lineup with a new variant, the Red Sheen. It is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new variant is available for purchase at authorized dealerships and can also be reserved online via the official website.

Design and Styling

The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen maintains the classic styling of the existing models but with notable cosmetic enhancements. It features a chrome finish fuel tank accented with new red stripes. The bike is equipped with diamond-cut alloy wheels and disc brakes at both ends, enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

Key Features

The Red Sheen variant boasts a single-seat configuration. It features a blacked-out exhaust with a chrome tip. The suspension setup includes a telescopic fork at the front and a 7-step pre-load adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

Noteworthy features include a 2-step adjustable seat, LED lights at both ends, a USB charging port, and a digital instrument console. This console provides riders with essential information such as speed, RPM, fuel capacity, and gear position.

Engine and Performance

The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 29.5 BHP and 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features an assist and slip clutch for smoother gear transitions.