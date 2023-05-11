Jeep India Announces Summer Service Carnival: Offers Discounts On Service & Spares

Jeep India announces a month-long Summer Camp which will provide a range of benefits to existing customers wishing to avail discounts and offers on their purchases of services and spare parts. Jeep Summer Camp is introduced during the start of the summer vacation period when many Indians plan trips with their families and friends. This is the ideal time for those who want their vehicles to be in optimal condition for their summer journeys.

Below are the list of offers for the customers to choose from:

Book your service appointment at your nearest dealer and get a Complimentary 40-point vehicle health check.

Upto 50% off on select accessories

Flat 10% off on select parts

30% off on AC Disinfection Treatment

15% off on Car Care Treatments

Fiat special service promotion offer at INR 3750 for Petrol and INR 4099 for Diesel

Customers can explore and learn more about the offers and deals available through Summer Camp by visiting any of the nearest authorised Jeep dealerships located throughout India.

Also, Jeep has recently launched two limited special editions of the Meridian - Meridian X and Meridian Upland. The Special Editions will sport two additional colours, Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue offering a unique visual appeal to the range. The special edition offers unique & distinctive looks to offer customers the option to select a variant based on their style and personality.

Jeep Meridian X Limited Edition

The sophisticated Jeep Meridian X is designed to suit the urban lifestyle where customers are looking for elegance and a premium driving experience. The Meridian X offers stylish Body Colour Lowers, Grey Roof, and Alloy Wheels with Grey Pockets. Furthermore, it provides exterior additions such as side moulding, and puddle lamps, and interior modifications such as ambient lighting giving the premium interiors a lounge-like makeover.

Jeep Meridian Upland Limited Edition

The Jeep Meridian Upland has enhanced adventure elements suited for customers who would like to 'Go Anywhere, Do Anything'. This special edition is targeted at those who want to drive through different terrains and have a thrilling experience while following their passion. It includes functional equipment such as a Roof Carrier & Side steps in addition to Splash Guards, Boot Organizer, Sunshades, Special Cabin, Cargo mats, Tire Inflator and a specially designed unique Hood Decal.