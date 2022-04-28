हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
jeep

Jeep Meridian bookings to open from May 1st week, delivery starts 3rd week of June

Jeep Meridian will be competing against the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster after its launch in the Indian market, which is scheduled to be by the end of May.

Jeep Meridian

Jeep has announced the commencement of bookings for the Jeep Meridian SUV from May first week. The SUV was unveiled earlier, with the launch expected to be by the end of May and deliveries to be started by the third week of June. It is to be noted that the Jeep Meridian is based on the Compass. However, the SUV will be launched as a diesel-only car.

Though sharing its underpinnings with the Compass, the Jeep Meridian has got major changes to accommodate the extra row of seats. There are changes in the design as well to give it a unique presence. The difference between the two SUVs is also visible on the scale, as the Meridian is evidently longer, taller and broader than its sibling.

The Meridian's body panels are all new, and the overall look is reminiscent of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L marketed internationally. The Meridian's extended rear overhang and more upright tail section hint at the presence of the third row of seats.

Also read: IN PICS: Jeep Meridian 7-seater premium SUV - Check design, cabin and more

Moving to the interiors, the car's details are not officially out yet, but it is expected to have a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, it will also have a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered front seats, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and dual-zone climate control. In addition, it gets features like traction control, ESC, hill start and descent control and selectable drive modes.

The Meridian will be powered by a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet turbo-diesel engine with 170hp and 350Nm. It is the same engine as used in the Compass, but for Meridian, it will be tuned to produce more power to complement the size of the SUV.

The engine will be working with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission; manual models will only be available in front-wheel drive, while automatics will also be available with all-wheel drive.

Due to the SUV's production in India, the car will have a competitive price. Moreover, considering Jeep Meridian's competition in India, i.e., SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster, it needs to have an attractive price tag.

