June 2024 Car Sales: Maruti Grows, Hyundai Stays Flat, Tata Declines - Details

Passenger Vehicle Sales In June 2024: Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales saw a marginal growth of 4% in June 2024. Overall PV dispatches last month stood at 3,40,784 units, registering a growth of 3.67 percent compared to the 3,28,710 units dispatched in June 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Sales In June 2024

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India said its total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,37,160 units last month compared to 1,33,027 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 3%.

The company currently has a network stock of 37-38 days spread across the country, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said.

Hyundai Sales In June 2024

Rival Hyundai Motor India said its domestic sales remained flat at 50,103 units last month as compared to 50,001 units in the year-ago period.

The company's total sales stood at 3,85,772 units for the January-June period against 3,65,030 units in the corresponding period last year.

Tata PV Sales In June 2024

Tata Motors said, the sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were lower by 8% at 43,624 units in June as compared with 47,359 units in the year-ago month.

"The PV industry saw a decline in retails (registrations) in the months of May and June, influenced by the general elections and heat waves across the country," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

Mahindra Sales In June 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra saw significant growth last month. The company said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 23% to 40,022 units last month against 32,588 units in June last year 2023.

Toyota Sales In June 2024

Toyota Kirloskar Motor experienced its best-ever monthly sales at 27,474 units in June. The company's total dispatches to dealers across the country, increased by 40% last month to 27,474 units, as compared to 19,608 units in June 2023.