Kanwar Yatra 2022 Traffic Update: Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad Traffic Police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the 'Kanwar Yatra', which will commence from today on July 14. A large number of Lord Shiva devotees would be undertaking Kanwar Yatra from Gaumukh, Gangotri Dham, Rishikesh and Haridwar. This year the expected number is about 15-20 lakh and Traffic Police has made arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and other road users. The Kanwar Yatra will take place from July 14 to July 26.

Following are the Route Diversions in Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi:

- Heavy transport vehicles will be diverted by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24 and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad road via Bhopra and/or towards GT Road via Apsara Border, the police said.



- Heavy commercial transport vehicles, except city buses, coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahdara. The police announced some other diversions.

- Due to the diversion of vehicular traffic, bound for Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur, by U.P Police, there will be congestion on NH - 24 as well.



- Heavy vehicles travelling from Badarpur Delhi to Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Moradabad via Okhla barrage will be diverted towards Noida Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

- Heavy vehicles moving from DND Flyway towards Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Moradabad via Okhla barrage will be diverted towards Noida Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

- Heavy vehicles going from Chilla border towards Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Moradabad will have to use Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida Expressway.

- Following cuts will closed for traffic coming from DND to Chilla border, DND Gate

Sector-14A Barrack Cut

Sector-59 Cut

Model Town Roundabout to Sector-62

Cut going towards Indirapuram

Chhajarisi Cut

Bahalolpur Cut and U-Turn

With agencies inputs

