Karnataka Bans Electric Bike Taxis Amid Safety Concerns

In a recent development, the Karnataka government has decided to prohibit the operation of electric bike taxi services within the state. The decision comes in the wake of concerns over the safety of women and violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The ban, as per a government order, stems from the observation of certain private app-based companies misusing the Motor Vehicles Act by deploying non-transport vehicles (those with white number plates) as transport vehicles. This practice not only violates regulations but also poses risks to passengers and pedestrians alike.

One of the primary concerns highlighted in the government order is the growing dispute between auto and taxi drivers regarding the operation of bike taxis. Additionally, the presence of these vehicles was found to be a potential threat to the safety of women, contributing to rising law and order concerns in the state.

Transport Secretary NV Prasad emphasized the rampant misuse of the e-bike taxi scheme, citing instances where regular scooters and bikes were being repurposed and operated as taxis. This misuse not only undermined the intended purpose of the scheme but also had adverse implications for public safety and tax collection for the transport department.

According to a report by TOI, Prasad stated, "The misuse of the scheme has worsened the law and order situation and also posed a threat to the safety of women. Keeping all these things in mind, it has been decided to withdraw this scheme."

A committee, chaired by the Managing Director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), submitted a report highlighting the failure of the bike taxi scheme to meet its intended objectives. The report also pointed out that the scheme's implementation had led to the proliferation of unauthorized two-wheelers and bikes being operated as taxis in Bengaluru.