Kartik Aaryan Buys Rs 6 Crore Range Rover, Know All About This Luxury SUV

Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan has recently added a Range Rover to his already plush car collection. The actor, known for his roles in hit movies, has showcased his new Land Rover Range Rover on social media, giving fans a glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle.

The Range Rover chosen by Kartik Aaryan features a sleek Ligurian Black exterior, offering a stealthy and stylish finish that complements his existing Lamborghini Urus, which also boasts a black shade. This new addition to his fleet not only reflects his impeccable taste but also underscores his penchant for high-performance vehicles.

Range Rover Specifications

Opting for the top-of-the-line SV trim, Kartik's Range Rover is powered by a formidable 615 PS 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine. This powerhouse enables the SUV to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds, delivering an exhilarating driving experience that matches its luxurious appeal.

The Range Rover lineup offers a range of engine options, including a 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine generating 400PS/550Nm and a 3-litre diesel engine producing 351PS/700Nm. The flagship variant features a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 530PS/750Nm, ensuring impressive performance across the board. All engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for seamless power delivery.

As Land Rover's flagship SUV, the Range Rover is available in HSE, Autobiography, and SV trims, offering buyers a blend of luxury, performance, and versatility. The lineup includes 4-seater, 5-seater, and 7-seater configurations to suit varying preferences.

Price And Range

With prices ranging from Rs 2.39 crore to Rs 4.46 crore (ex-showroom), the Range Rover embodies exclusivity and premium craftsmanship. Considering Kartik Aaryan's penchant for customizations, his Range Rover could easily surpass the Rs 5 crore mark, making it a true symbol of luxury and sophistication in the Bollywood star's collection.