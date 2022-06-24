NewsAuto
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan gifted India's 1st McLaren GT worth Rs 3.73 crore by Bhushan Kumar over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has become the first and only owner of the McLaren GT supercar in India with starting price of Rs 3.73 crore (ex-showroom).

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan becomes first owner of McLaren GT in India
  • The supercar is priced at Rs 3.73 crore (Ex-showroom)
  • Bhushan Kumar gifted Kartik the supercar to celebrate Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Kartik Aaryan has become the first and only owner of the McLaren GT in India with starting price of Rs 3.73 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar has been gifted to the Bollywood heartthrob by T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar to celebrate the success of recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The supercar was delivered to the actor by Infinity Cars, the official importer of the British supercar brand in the country.

The McLaren GT gifted to Kartik Aaryan is shaded in the classic McLaren Orange, while the wheels are finished in Gloss Black and it gets Azores Calipers. Infinity Cars shared the images on their Instagram account and the actor can be seen posing with his new car, alongside Bhushan Kumar. 

McLaren GT (GT for Gran Touring) gets a 4.0-litre Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine taken from the McLaren 720S and gets 620PS / 612BHP of power at 7500 RPM and 630NM of peak torque at 5500 - 6500 RPM. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission with a pair of paddle shifters.

The supercar can do 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds with a flat-out top speed of 325kmph. McLaren Automotive sets the local prices at Rs 3.73 crore ex-showroom India. 

IN PICS: Meet India's last and most expensive Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Edition, detailed image gallery

In India, McLaren GT competes with Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Coupe, Ferrari Roma, Aston Martin Vantage, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Portofino.

Kartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 2T-SeriesBhushan KumarMcLaren GT

