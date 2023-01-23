Kartik Aaryan, owner of McLaren and Lamborghini once owned third-hand car worth Rs 60000

Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood actor who has worked in superhit movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently the most bankable stars in the country. In April 2022, Kartik bought a black-colour Lamborghini Urus SUV worth Rs 4.5 crore. The Urus is the India's fastest and luxurious SUV and is a favourite among many celebrities, businessman among others. Sharing picture of his first luxury car on Instagram, he wrote, "Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon."

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series gifted Kartik Aaryan India's first McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore. While he might be enjoying all things fast, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said, his first car ever was a third hand car worth only Rs 60,000.

"Fourth film ke baad, ya fifth film ke baad maine ek third hand car khareedi thi jo Rs 60,000 mein padi thi. And bohot mushkilo se khareedi thi woh. Usme uska darwaaza nahi khulta tha...Aur maine specifically isliye li thi kyunki red carpet kabhi bhi jaata tha, toh main auto se jaata tha... Ya fir koi bike hoti thi kisiki, ya lift le li kisi se..."

Kartik Aaryan didn't mention the brand and name of the his car, which he bought for Rs 60,000, but for the amount he paid, it must either be a very old model or a small hatchback.

As for the Lamborghini Urus, it comes powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol twin-turbo engine that outputs a massive 641 hp and 850 Nm of peak power and torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with an all-wheel-drive system. The heavy SUV has a 0-100 km/h acceleration of mere 3.6 secs and the top speed is rated at 305 km/h. The price of the regular Urus starts at over Rs 3.50 Crore in India.