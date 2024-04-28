Advertisement
NewsAuto
TESLA

Katy Perry Flaunts Her New Tesla Cybertruck; Elon Musk Responds

Katy Perry thanked Elon Musk For her New Tesla Cybertruck delivery on the X platform formerly Twitter).

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Katy Perry Flaunts Her New Tesla Cybertruck; Elon Musk Responds

Global superstar Katy Perry has recently joined the ranks of celebrities by acquiring a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck. She shared her excitement by posting a picture on social media platform X alongside her new electric pickup. She thanked Tesla Owner Elon Musk in her post to which he responded 'Looks Good' on the X platform ( Formerly Twitter).

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla initially unveiled the Cybertruck as a concept in 2019. Deliveries of this electric vehicle began in November 2023. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that Tesla has delivered 3,878 units of the Cybertruck as of April 17, 2024.

Trim Options and Pricing


The Cybertruck lineup offers three trim levels: a base single-motor rear-wheel drive variant, a dual-motor all-wheel drive version, and a top-tier triple-motor all-wheel drive system. Prices range from approximately $61,000 to $100,000 (INR 51 lakh to 83.33 lakh), catering to different performance and feature preferences.

Challenges and Recalls

Despite its popularity, the Cybertruck has faced challenges, including recent recalls due to concerns raised by federal safety regulators regarding accelerator pedal malfunctions. This development led to temporary halts and cancellations of new orders, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address and rectify technical issues.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident
DNA Video
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?