Katy Perry Flaunts Her New Tesla Cybertruck; Elon Musk Responds

Global superstar Katy Perry has recently joined the ranks of celebrities by acquiring a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck. She shared her excitement by posting a picture on social media platform X alongside her new electric pickup. She thanked Tesla Owner Elon Musk in her post to which he responded 'Looks Good' on the X platform ( Formerly Twitter).

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla initially unveiled the Cybertruck as a concept in 2019. Deliveries of this electric vehicle began in November 2023. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that Tesla has delivered 3,878 units of the Cybertruck as of April 17, 2024.

Trim Options and Pricing



The Cybertruck lineup offers three trim levels: a base single-motor rear-wheel drive variant, a dual-motor all-wheel drive version, and a top-tier triple-motor all-wheel drive system. Prices range from approximately $61,000 to $100,000 (INR 51 lakh to 83.33 lakh), catering to different performance and feature preferences.

Challenges and Recalls

Despite its popularity, the Cybertruck has faced challenges, including recent recalls due to concerns raised by federal safety regulators regarding accelerator pedal malfunctions. This development led to temporary halts and cancellations of new orders, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address and rectify technical issues.