Kia announces price hike up to Rs 70,000 on Carens, Seltos, Sonet and more

Kia introduced its first product in India in 2019, the Seltos, which became an instant success due to the value-for-money offering. Since then, Kia has introduced a slew of new models in India including Carnival, Sonet and Carens. Now, due to a rise in the manufacturing costs, Kia India has increased prices of their products across the range from 1st April 2022. Here’s a look at the increase in model-wise pricing

Kia Carens

There is a price hike of up to Rs 70,000 for Kia Carens petrol and diesel models. In comparison, the price for the Carens Prestige petrol seven-seater manual has currently increased to Rs 10.69 lakh from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price for the Luxury Plus seven-seater DCT has increased from Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). There has been a price increase of Rs 40,000 and Rs 70,000, respectively, for the Premium 7-seater with manual transmission variant and the Luxury+ 7-seater with automatic transmission variant of the Kia Carens. Kia Carens has been in high demand since its premiere in March 2022, with 50,000 bookings in only three weeks.

Kia Seltos

Depending on the variant, prices for Kia Seltos have gone up by Rs 10,000 to Rs 36,000. Kia Seltos GTX+ 1.4 manual price has increased by Rs 10,000, making it Rs 16.95 lakh, while HTX+ 1.5 Manual and iMT prices have increased by Rs 36,000, making them Rs 12.35 lakh and Rs 12.75 lakh respectively. Kia Seltos diesel models will see their prices rise by Rs 20,000 to Rs 34,000, with the Seltos X Line 1.5 Automatic commanding the highest price at Rs 18.45 lakh.

Kia Sonet

There has been an increase of Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 in the pricing of the Kia Sonet Petrol and diesel models. In the case of the petrol-powered Sonet HTX 1.0, the most significant price increase of Rs 30,000 was seen, and new costs currently vary between Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 12.09 lakh.

The HTX 1.5 diesel version of the Kia Sonet is now Rs 30,000 more expensive than the GTX 1.5 manual version. A new price of Rs 13.69 lakh has been put on the Sonet GTX 1.5 automatic.

Kia Carnival

Prices for the Carnival have been raised by Rs 50,000 across the range by Kia India. Earlier, the 6 seater Prestige automatic was priced at Rs 29.49 lakh. It has now been increased to Rs 29.99 lakh. The Carnival Limousine 7-seater and Limousine+, priced at Rs 32.99 lakh and Rs 34.99 lakh respectively, are the priciest vehicles, whereas the 7-seater Prestige automatic is priced at Rs 30.49 lakh.

