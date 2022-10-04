NewsAuto
KIA CARENS

Kia Carens recalled in India over potential error in Air Bag Control module, to update software for FREE

The South Korean automakers has decided to voluntarily recall the Kia Carens in India for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Kia India has announced a ‘Voluntary Recall campaign’ for a software update of the Kia Carens. This recall campaign is being undertaken by Kia India, to inspect any potential error in Air Bag Control module (ACU) software in the Kia Carens. The company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost.

Kia India will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign. Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to get in touch with their respective Kia Authorized dealers to schedule an appointment. Additionally, they can also visit the Kia India website or contact the Kia Call Centre.

The South Korean automajor, in a statement, said, "Kia India is committed to provide a superlative ownership experience to its customers by offering an evolved brand experience. The company conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by Kia’s global standard. As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost."

The Kia Carens is the company's second MPV for the Indian market and the 5th product ever since they entered India in 2019. Kia sells cars like Sonet, Carens, Seltos, Carnival and EV6 in India. 

