Kia Carens sketches reveal the exterior and interior design of the upcoming MPV: In Pics

Kia India has teased the sketches of the upcoming Kia Carens, the company’s highly-anticipated MPV due for its world premiere on 16 December, 2021. As per Kia, the Carens will get premium interiors, smart connectivity features, SUV inspired exteriors and generous space for all occupants, including the third row ones, opening a new space for recreational vehicles in India. Kia Carens, once launched, will be the fourth product from the South Korean carmaker.

The Kia Carens debuts the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ in India and will make its world premiere in India. As per Kia, the design philosophy is based on five strong pillars - Bold for nature, Joy for reason, Power to progress, Technology for life, and Tension for serenity.

The Kia Carens gets Tiger Face design at the front, highlighted intake grille, LED headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRLs), SUV-like side profile for a muscular stance and many Sonet inspired design elements including the tail light design. The interior is designed to cater to a young audience with a high-tech wraparound dashboard design with 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) as seen on Seltos and Sonet. Chrome garnish is applied to the doors to enhance the overall premium feel.

“The Kia Carens perfectly embodies our latest design philosophy, ‘Opposites United’, and it successfully combines sportiness with a sophisticated personality and style with unique aesthetics,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center. “The Kia Carens is a true reflection on what today’s customers want from their three-row vehicles.”

