Kia Carens, Sonet to get CNG variant in India; spotted testing ahead of launch

Indian car buyers have developed a liking for CNG cars. To cater for the demands, automakers in India are bringing in CNG variants of the models. Joining such manufacturers, Kia is expected to launch the CNG variant of Kia Carens MPV and Kia Sonet. This speculation is further reinforced by leaked images of the MPV and the compact SUV with a CNG kit.

It is to be noted that Kia Carens MPV is one of the most popular cars in its segment. The car's popularity can be understood by the features it offers in a comparatively affordable price range. The 7-seater MPV is actually priced lower than the Kia Seltos compact SUV. Currently, in the Indian market, Kia Carens competes against cars like Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Ertiga. Similarly, Kia Sonet is also one of the most popular cars in its segment, competing against the like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and others.

As per the reports, Kia is testing the CNG kit on the 1.4 litres turbocharged variant of Carens. Apart from the turbo petrol engine, Kia offers a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine. The CNG variant of Carens can actually increase the trouble for the competition as currently, only Maruti Suzuki Ertiga offers company fitted CNG kits. However, the CNG variant might come at the price of boot space offered by the MPV.

The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine in the Kia Carens produces 140 horsepower and 242 Nm of peak torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT transmission. It's unclear whether the CNG version will also come with a DCT transmission.

On a similar note, Kia Sonet is powered by a G1.0-litre T-GDi Petrol Engine producing 118 hp combined with the option of 6iMT & 7DCT, with the option of G1.2-litre Petrol Engine 5 Speed MT producing 81 hp of power.

