Kia Carnival Rival Unveiled: MG M9 Luxury Electric MPV Set To Debut At Bharat Mobility Show 2025

MG M9 Details: MG Motor India has revealed the M9, a luxury electric MPV, ahead of its official debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show in New Delhi, which will take place from January 17 to 22. Alongside the M9, the automaker will showcase the Cyberster, a sportscar. Both models are set to be sold through MG Select, a luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India.

The M9 is expected to launch by March 2025 with a starting price of around Rs 65 lakh, ex-showroom. It will compete with the Kia Carnival, which is available only in a fully loaded variant with a diesel engine and is priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The MG M9 was previously showcased in India as the Mifa 9 MPV at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Talking about the MG M9 EV, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “A personalised masterpiece, the MG M9 offers bespoke interiors, meticulous craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology. It is the epitome of comfort and refined luxury for those who wish to immerse themselves in the world of elegance.”

MG M9: Features

It gets a spacious three-row, 7-seater cabin with second-row reclining ottoman seats, offering 8 massage modes. The MPV will also offer three-zone climate control for added comfort. Touchscreen panels will be given on the handrails of both second-row seats to control all these features with ease. It will also get seat ventilation, dual sunroofs, and powered sliding rear doors.

MG M9: Range, Battery

While its features and specifications are yet to be revealed officially, the MG M9 MPV is likely to come with a 90kwh battery with an estimated range of over 400km on the WLTP cycle.