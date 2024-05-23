Kia EV3 Unveiled Globally: Compact Electric SUV Boasts Up To 600 Km Range

Kia has officially launched its latest entry-level all-electric SUV, the EV3, on the global stage. The five-seater SUV is available in two trims – Standard and GT-Line – and offers nine exterior color options.Notably, this car rsembles the larger EV9 in design and claims to offer up to 600 Km range. Read here to know more about Kia's new electric vehicle.

Interior Features

Inside, the Kia EV3 boasts a three-spoke steering wheel featuring an off-set Kia logo. It includes twin 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument panel, a floating centre console with storage, a 360-degree surround camera, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM, and an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite. The SUV provides 460 litres of boot space and a 25-litre frunk. Customers can select from interior colour schemes inspired by air, earth, and water elements, such as Subtle Grey, Warm Grey, blue, and an exclusive Onyx Black for the GT-Line trim.

Battery and Performance

The EV3 offers two battery pack options: a 58.3kWh unit and an 81.4kWh unit, delivering a maximum driving range of up to 600km (WLTP cycle). The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 31 minutes. With 283Nm of peak torque, the EV3 can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 7.5 seconds.

Exterior Design

The Kia EV3 sports a distinctive look with a blanked-off grille and L-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) that blend into the tiger-nose inspired front fascia. The cubical-shaped LED headlamps and wide air inlets on the lower bumper add to its striking appearance, closely mirroring the flagship EV9.

Side Profile

On the sides, the EV3 features squared-off wheel arches and blacked-out alloy wheels with white inserts. This EV also features blacked-out pillars, flush-fitting front door handles, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

Rear Design

The rear of the EV3 includes L-shaped LED taillamps that extend across both ends, a robust bumper with black cladding, a roof spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, a reverse parking camera with sensors, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV is offered in nine colour options, with Aventurine Green and Terracotta being exclusive to the model.

Dimensions and Architecture

The Kia EV3 measures 4,300mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,560mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,680mm. It is built on Kia's E-GMP architecture with a front-wheel drivetrain.