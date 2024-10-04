561km Range, Tonnes Of Features, Bigger Than Fortuner: Kia Launches Disruptive Electric SUV - Price, Features, Specs

Kia EV9 Price, Features, Specs & Range: Kia India has launched its flagship electric SUV - EV9 - in a single, fully-loaded GT-Line variant at Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom). It comes with a 99.8kWh battery pack and dual electric motors with all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. The motors generate 384 bhp and 700 Nm of torque (combined), allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. It offers an impressive range of 561 km (ARAI-certified) on a full charge. Using a 350kW DC fast charger, the battery charges from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes.

Kia EV9: Features

Kia EV9 is a well-equipped electric machine in terms of features. It has a dual-tone Brown and Black interior theme and a 6-seat layout. It gets electrically adjustable second-row captain seats with leg support and a massage function. The SUV features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Other highlights include a head-up display (HUD), three-zone climate control, dual electric sunroofs, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, Kia Connect, 6 USB Type-C ports, roof AC vents for the second and third-row, and a 4-spoke leatherette steering wheel.

Kia EV9: Safety Features

It comes with 20 standard safety features, including 10 airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, a TPMS, downhill brake control, brake assist, vehicle stability management, all-wheel disc brakes, and others. Additionally, it offers a Level 2 ADAS suite with 27 autonomous features, a 360-degree camera, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, and a blind-view monitor.

Kia EV9: Dimensions

It measures 5015mm in length, 1780mm in height with roof rails, and 1980mm in width, advancing its road presence and making it bigger than the Toyota Fortuner which is 4795 mm in length, 1855 mm in width, and 1835 mm in height.

Kia EV9: Rivals

It competes with the Mercedes EQS, Audi Q8 e-tron, and BMW iX, priced at Rs 1.62 crore, Rs 1.15 crore – Rs 1.27 crore, and Rs 1.40 crore, respectively.