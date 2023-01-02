Kia India crosses 8 lakh cumulative sales mark in less than 4 years, 2022 sales at 3.5 lakh units

Kia India, clocked the best-ever cumulative sales of 3,36,619 units in CY2022, registering a growth of 47.7% over CY2021. The brand’s domestic dispatches stood at 2,54,556 units, reporting 40.1% Y-o-Y growth and export dispatches at 82,063 units in CY2022. With this, the South Korean automaker has touched 8 lakh cumulative sales in India, since the start of its sales operation in Aug 2019. Kia India registered 15,184 unit sales in the domestic market in Dec 2022 with 94.7% Y-o-Y growth. CY2022 also marks a milestone year for Kia India as the brand became the top UV (Utility Vehicle) exporter in the country, registering its highest export figure of 82,063 units.

In the domestic market, the Seltos crossed a milestone of selling 1 Lakh units in a single year. The Seltos registered sales of 1,01,569 units in CY2022, and the Sonet reported a sales of 86,251 units in the same year. The Carens registers 62,756-unit sales, became the India’s second most sold family mover for the year. The Carnival, and the EV6 added 3,550 and 430 units, respectively.

The CY2022 witnessed several milestones for the brand, which included the brand kickstarting its EV journey in India with the launch of its flagship EV model, the EV6. The brand completed three years of operations in India. Kia also topped FADA’s Dealer Satisfaction Study during the year, clinching the title for three years in a row.

Moreover, the brand invested on fast-charging EV infrastructure in the country by installing India’s first and fastest ‘240kWh’ charger. Kia India also announced its certified pre-owned (CPO) business to meet the demand for growing personal mobility in the country with 30 plus outlets at the end of 2022.

Commenting on Kia’s performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head- Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “CY 2022 has turned out to be the best-ever year for Kia India in more ways than one, fuelled by the unconditional and unflinching love and support from the Indian buyers. Despite various headwinds like geopolitical issues, COVID-induced supply chain obstructions and price increase, we managed to register the highest sales ever for the brand in the country. It is a matter of great pride that Kia products are not only disrupting their respective segments in India but also creating waves and ever-growing demand in the international markets.”