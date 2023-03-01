Kia India Registers 35.8 Percent Sales Growth; Sells 24,600 Units in February 2023

Kia India has registered 24,600-unit domestic sales in February 2023, making it among top 5 carmakers of the country. The company recorded one of the highest growths of 35.8 per cent compared to 18,121 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The Kia Sonet becomes the top contributor with 9,836-unit dispatches, followed by the Kia Seltos with 8,012-unit sales. Marking its one-year launch in India, Kia Carens reported a sales of 6,248 units in the last month. At the fourth spot is Kia Carnival with a contribution of 504 units.

Kia India sold 76,904 units of the Kia Carens, at an average of almost 6,000 units a month. In CY2022, the Carens registered 62,756 unit sales, and was among the top 10 Utility Vehicles sold in the year. With these four products, Kia has consistently been featured in the top 5 automakers list.

Apart from these 4 mass products, Kia EV6 is sold as the flagship electric vehicle in the market. Since its inception in August 2019, the South Korean brand has sold more than 6.75 lakh units of cars in the domestic market and exported 1.9 Lakh in 95 countries.

Commenting on the sales numbers, Hardeep Singh Brar – National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "With continued support from our esteemed customers, Kia has recorded another successful sales run in the month of February. Achieving 35.8% growth against the industry’s growth of 10% shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand. Our continued efforts to delight customers reflect in our sales figures every month across our product offerings.

Kia India is known for developing products that create benchmarks in their segment and the industry, and the Carens is another example. We developed Carens sighting the need gap in the family mover segment, making it exciting with striking design, practicality, and comfort along with fun to drive element."