Kia Seltos and Sonet: 5 New Trims Launched - Prices, Features & More

Kia Seltos and Sonet New Trims: Refreshing its trim line-up for Seltos and Sonet, Kia India introduced 5 new trims and X-Line in a new avatar. Both now have 21 and 22 variants, respectively, with the addition of 4 GTX variants in Petrol DCT and Diesel AT powertrain and transmission options. Customers now also have the option to buy a Sonet with a turbo petrol engine under 10 Lakh with the introduction of Smartstream G1.0 HTK iMT.

Addition In Kia Seltos

The GTX+ variants in Seltos now get Solar Glass and White callipers in front and rear. Strengthening the X-line offering, Kia India has launched the Aurora Black Pearl colour option with an all-black glossy look along with the existing Matt Graphite option. The new GTX variant will boast features like ADAS, a sliding armrest, and a 360-degree camera, to name a few, over the HTX variant.

Addition In Kia Sonet

In Sonet, the changes aim to bring in-demand new-age features like ISOFIX, Wireless Phone charger, Rear Wipers and Washers, and Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels, to name a few, to the lower trims as well. The introduction of GTX variants in the line-up further enhances the value proposition of GT Line trims in Sonet.

New Variants & Prices

-- Kia Sonet HTK, G1.0 TGDi, iMT- Rs 959,900

-- Kia Sonet GTX, 1.0 TGDi GTX, 7DCT- Rs 1,370,900

-- Kia Sonet GTX, 1.5 CRDi GTX, 6AT- Rs 1,455,900

-- Kia Seltos, 1.5T GDi GTX, 7DCT- Rs 1,899,900

-- Kia Seltos, 1.5T CRDi GTX, 6AT- 1,899,900

Commenting on the launches, Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “The introduction of GTX trims will not only offer our customers the thrill of driving a GT line but also keep them abreast of the latest and best automotive innovations packed in a car. Other offerings like a turbo petrol Sonet under 10 Lakh and black-themed X-line are part of offering our customers the utmost choice so that they don't have to compromise on their aspirations."