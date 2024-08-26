Kia Seltos X-Line Gets A Fresh Look: New Color & Cosmetic Updates

Kia Seltos X-Line Cosmetic Updates: The Kia Seltos has been one of the most popular and feature-rich options in the mid-size SUV segment since its first launch in 2019. Kia consistently enhances its lineup with updates, and the latest refresh focuses on the top-end X-Line variant.

What’s new?

In this update, the Seltos X-Line now gets a new Aurora Black exterior color, in addition to the existing Matte Graphite option. Inside, the cabin stands out with a unique dual-tone Black and Splendid Sage Green theme.

The Seltos X-Line also receives subtle design tweaks, including gloss black accents on the front and rear skid plates, ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, tailgate garnish, and faux exhausts on the rear bumper.

Additionally, ‘Sun Orange’ highlights on the skid plates, side door garnish, and wheel center caps add a vibrant contrast to the gloss black finish. Enhancing its stance, the Seltos X-Line now features larger 18-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels with a glossy black outline.

Inside, the cabin receives further refinement with Splendid Sage Green upholstery and orange stitching on the seats, door armrests, and central armrests. The steering wheel and TGS knob also showcase orange stitching for added flair.

Under the hood, the Seltos X-Line is available with two engine options: a 1.5-liter diesel engine producing 115 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque.

The diesel variant is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the petrol variant features a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.