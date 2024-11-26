Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2824719https://zeenews.india.com/auto/kia-syros-to-get-panoramic-sunroof-fresh-details-out-2824719.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Kia Syros Teased With Panoramic Sunroof: Key Highlights Revealed

Kia Syros: It is now confirmed that Kia’s upcoming compact SUV will officially be called the Syros, not Clavis, as speculated earlier.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kia Syros Teased With Panoramic Sunroof: Key Highlights Revealed

Kia Syros Latest Details: It is now confirmed that Kia’s upcoming compact SUV will officially be called the Syros, not Clavis, as speculated earlier. The confirmation came via a teaser shared on Kia’s social media handles. The SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, to cater to a new segment of SUVs, bridging the gap between sub-4-metre and mid-size models. While the launch timeline is yet to be announced, the Kia Syros is expected to launch early next year.

Kia Syros Teaser

The latest teaser reveals a few key details about the Syros, including a panoramic sunroof, which can be seen in the teaser video. Also, it has been noticed in the teaser that the SUV will get vertically-stacked, tri-LED projected headlamps, paired with L-shaped LED DRLs, offering a fresh and distinct look.

The Syros is likely to sport a reworked Tiger Nose grille, enhancing its bold, boxy design. Its robust stance is further emphasized by tall pillars, a flat roofline, squared-off wheel arches, and sharp body creases. 

The rear features L-shaped LED taillights integrated into the D-pillars, a flat tailgate, and sporty reflectors on the rear bumper. Functional roof rails and dual-tone alloy wheels complete its muscular and sporty aesthetic.

Kia Syros Engine Specifications (Expected)

While Kia hasn’t confirmed the Syros’s engine details, it’s likely to share powertrain options with the Sonet. Possible choices include a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. Transmission options may include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT, and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK