Kia Syros Teased With Panoramic Sunroof: Key Highlights Revealed

Kia Syros Latest Details: It is now confirmed that Kia’s upcoming compact SUV will officially be called the Syros, not Clavis, as speculated earlier. The confirmation came via a teaser shared on Kia’s social media handles. The SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, to cater to a new segment of SUVs, bridging the gap between sub-4-metre and mid-size models. While the launch timeline is yet to be announced, the Kia Syros is expected to launch early next year.

Kia Syros Teaser

The latest teaser reveals a few key details about the Syros, including a panoramic sunroof, which can be seen in the teaser video. Also, it has been noticed in the teaser that the SUV will get vertically-stacked, tri-LED projected headlamps, paired with L-shaped LED DRLs, offering a fresh and distinct look.

The Syros is likely to sport a reworked Tiger Nose grille, enhancing its bold, boxy design. Its robust stance is further emphasized by tall pillars, a flat roofline, squared-off wheel arches, and sharp body creases.

The rear features L-shaped LED taillights integrated into the D-pillars, a flat tailgate, and sporty reflectors on the rear bumper. Functional roof rails and dual-tone alloy wheels complete its muscular and sporty aesthetic.

Kia Syros Engine Specifications (Expected)

While Kia hasn’t confirmed the Syros’s engine details, it’s likely to share powertrain options with the Sonet. Possible choices include a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine. Transmission options may include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT, and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.