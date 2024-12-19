Kia Syros Unveiled: Features, Specifications, Booking And Delivery Details

Kia Syros Details: Kia India unveiled its all-new compact SUV, Syros. Bookings for Syros will begin on 3rd January 2024, and the price announcement is expected to be held at the Bharat Mobility Show in January 2025. Deliveries will start in early February. Once launched, it will compete with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

Built on the reinforced K1 platform, the Kia Syros will be available in four standard trims and 2 option trims HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, HTX+(O). It gets eight monotone color options: Frost Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, and Aurora Black Pearl.

The Syros gets several first-in-segment features, including rear sliding, reclining and ventilated seats, Kia Connect Diagnosis, and OTA (Over-The-Air) software updates. It comes with a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch HD display instrument cluster, automatic air-conditioning control, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, a 360-degree camera with a blind-view monitor and more.

It also offers an electric parking brake with auto-hold, 64-color ambient mood lighting, multilingual VR commands, a smart dashcam with a dual camera, paddle shifters (in AT), a 4-way power driver seat, a wireless phone charger, traction control modes (Sand/Mud and Snow), drive mode select (Eco/Normal/Sport), adjustable rear headrests, and many more.

The ADAS Level 2 system with 16 autonomous features, including forward collision warning and avoidance assist, smart cruise control with stop-and-go, and lane keep assist, enhances its safety. It comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a brake force assist system, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, and more.

Under the hood, the Syros boasts two engine options: a 1.0-liter turbo petrol with 120PS/172Nm and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel with 116PS/250Nm paired with manual and automatic transmission.