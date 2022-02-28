Kim Kardashian spent Rs 75 lakh for painting three cars to match her mansion, check pics

During a video of her house tour, Kim Kardashian gave fans a rare look at three of her favorite cars. It is well-known that the American reality star has extravagant tastes when it comes to everything, including the cars she drives.

The three cars shown in the video are a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes Maybach S600 and a Rolls Royce Ghost. It is interesting to note that the colour of these cars is the same as that of her mansion, a shade of "Ghost Gray".

For Kim, Platinum Motorsports of Los Angeles painted the three cars at a cost of around $100,000 and it took a month for them to be painted. In order for them to have the look she wanted, Kim Kardashian was personally involved in the paint job process. One of Platinum Motorsports' most loyal customers, Kim has always relied on the modification expert to customize her cars.

Read also: Hyundai and Kia sued after recalling vehicles for THIS reason, check details here

The photo features Kim Kardashian's $218,009 Lamborghini Urus, which has an intricate body kit at its front, which makes it look even more aggressive than it actually is.

In addition to the Urus, the picture also shows a $311,9000 Rolls Royce Ghost with a Spirit of Ecstacy made out of crystal, on its hood. The gray colour scheme of the third car, a $185,950 Mercedes Maybach S600, is different as well.

These new and exclusive paint schemes make the cars stand out and match her grey mansion.

Live TV

#mute