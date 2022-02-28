हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian spent Rs 75 lakh for painting three cars to match her mansion, check pics

Kim Kardashian was personally involved in the painting process of the all three cars, which took Platinum Motorsports of Los Angeles a month to complete.

Kim Kardashian spent Rs 75 lakh for painting three cars to match her mansion, check pics
Image for representation

During a video of her house tour, Kim Kardashian gave fans a rare look at three of her favorite cars. It is well-known that the American reality star has extravagant tastes when it comes to everything, including the cars she drives.

The three cars shown in the video are a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes Maybach S600 and a Rolls Royce Ghost. It is interesting to note that the colour of these cars is the same as that of her mansion, a shade of "Ghost Gray".

For Kim, Platinum Motorsports of Los Angeles painted the three cars at a cost of around $100,000 and it took a month for them to be painted. In order for them to have the look she wanted, Kim Kardashian was personally involved in the paint job process. One of Platinum Motorsports' most loyal customers, Kim has always relied on the modification expert to customize her cars.

Read also: Hyundai and Kia sued after recalling vehicles for THIS reason, check details here

The photo features Kim Kardashian's $218,009 Lamborghini Urus, which has an intricate body kit at its front, which makes it look even more aggressive than it actually is.

In addition to the Urus, the picture also shows a $311,9000 Rolls Royce Ghost with a Spirit of Ecstacy made out of crystal, on its hood. The gray colour scheme of the third car, a $185,950 Mercedes Maybach S600, is different as well.

These new and exclusive paint schemes make the cars stand out and match her grey mansion.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kim KardashianRolls-Royce GhostLamborghini UrusMercedes Maybach S600
Next
Story

Planning an overseas vacation? A list of countries that can be visited without RT-PCR

Must Watch

PT7M32S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: The threat of nuclear war looms large over the world