KTM 250 Duke Discount Reduces Price In India By Rs 20,000; Avail Limited Time Offer Before Dec 31

KTM 250 Duke Limited-Time Discount Offer: KTM is closing the year with a special offer on its 250 Duke motorcycle. The company has announced a discount of Rs 20,000, reducing the bike's ex-showroom price from Rs 2.45 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh. However, this limited-time offer is valid only until December 31 or while stocks last. With the discounted price, now could be a great time to consider the 250 Duke.

The KTM 250 Duke recently received significant upgrades. It now comes with a sharper front fascia inspired by the 390 Duke. The new headlamp design includes boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, adding a modern touch.

A 5.0-inch full-color TFT display, also borrowed from the 390 Duke, has been introduced, which supports smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and headset pairing through the KTM Connect app. Riders can choose between two display modes: Street and Track. The bike also features refreshed switchgear, including a four-way menu switch for easier control.

The bike retains its 248cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 31 hp and 25 Nm of torque. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, it includes a bi-directional quick shifter and switchable dual-channel ABS as standard.

On the hardware front, the 250 Duke is equipped with USD front forks, a rear monoshock, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc.

The close rivals of the KTM 250 Duke are TVS Apache RTR 310 and Bajaj Dominar 250, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar N250, Honda CB300F, and CB300R are also similar bikes like Duke 250 and can be considered as its alternatives.