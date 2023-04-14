KTM 390 Adventure X Launched In India At Rs 2.80 Lakh: More Affordable, Less Electronics

SUVs are breaking sales barriers, likewise, the adventure touring motorcycle segment is also picking pace. In fact, adventure touring motorcycles are now available in almost every price bracket. The most celebrated of all remains the KTM Adventure 390, which is often criticised for its slightly exorbitant price tag. To address the concern, the more-affordable KTM Adventure 390 X is launched in the country at a price tag of Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. The reduced price tag comes against a rather shorter features list.

The KTM 390 Adventure X misses out on the traction control system, cornering ABS, and quickshifter as well. The motorcycle retains the dual-channel ABS system that can be switched off for better control off the road. The company hasn’t confirmed if the 390 Adventure X will get the coloured TFT with Bluetooth connectivity or the 250’s rather simpler unit.

Other than electronics, mechanical bits remain unchanged. The 390 Adventure X comes with a single-cylinder motor that propels a peak power output of 43.5 Hp and 37 Nm of max torque. Cycle parts like the tyres, suspension, and gearbox also remain the same. Also, the styling is identical and colour options include - Orange and Dark Galvano.

Also read - Girl Locates Her Stolen Ola S1 Electric Scooter Using GPS Technology, Here's How

Talking of rivals, the 390 Adventure X competes with the likes of the BMW G 310 GS, which is pricier than the 390 Adventure X by Rs 40,000. Also, the new X trim is only Rs 65,000 more expensive than the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Rs 36,000 pricier than the smaller Adventure 250.

Currently, the company sells a host of motorcycles in the Indian market, namely Duke 125, Duke 200, Duke 250, Duke 390, RC 125, RC 200, RC250, RC390, Adventure 250, and Adventure 390. With the inclusion of the new X trim, the line-up totals 11 models.