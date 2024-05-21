KTM 'Silently' Launched Two New Bikes, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Rival; Check Details

KTM has announced new colour options for its popular models, the 250 Duke and the 200 Duke. The KTM 250 Duke is now available for Rs 2,40,704 (ex-showroom), while the KTM 200 Duke is priced at Rs 1,98,317 (ex-showroom). Notably, these bikes will rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

The KTM 250 Duke now comes in an attractive Atlantic Blue colour. Meanwhile, the KTM 200 Duke has two new colour choices: Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano. These new colors are designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the motorcycles, offering riders more customization options.

KTM 250 Duke Specifications

The KTM 250 Duke is powered by a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, EFI engine, delivering a maximum power of 31PS and a peak torque of 25Nm. Built on a new trellis frame, the bike features a WP suspension package, LED lights, switchable ABS, and Quickshifter+ for enhanced performance and safety.

KTM 200 Duke Specifications

The KTM 200 Duke features a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, EFI engine, producing 25PS of power and 19.3Nm of torque. This model is equipped with all-LED lighting, an LCD display, switchable ABS, WP USD forks, and a mono shock suspension. It also boasts a lightweight trellis frame with an aluminium swingarm for improved handling and stability.