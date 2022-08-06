Taking inspiration from the ways of the Mumbai Police, other police departments are also using ways to get the attention of 'Gen Z' with fun and innovative ways of spreading awareness. Recently, Delhi Police posted a video on social media to spread road safety awareness with a warning embedded in a fun video. And now, the Kullu Police Department has joined the others with a witty warning billboard. Now, this special board is going viral on the internet, with the netizens reacting to it with their remarks.

The video of the warning by Kullu Police was shared on the internet on social media by a user named Ajnas KV. The video started by showing the advisory against driving vehicles under the influence of any substance. The warning on the board read, "Don’t drive drunk. Jail in Manali is extremely cold." Now, the internet is appreciating the innovative and sarcastic method of spreading awareness by the police department. Moreover, the video also had an advisory against smoking cigarettes; it said, "Cigarette burns the lungs."

Five million people watched the video after it went insanely viral online. The comments section was inundated with laughing emojis as internet users split into fits. Social media clearly thought the post was very hilarious. One of the users sarcastically commented on the post, saying, "Summer is the best time to go to jail in Manali."

While many of the social media users were occupied with the warning and smoking and drinking and driving, others pointed out the abundance of Cannabis plants growing around the board. One of the users gives a witty remark upon seeing the Cannabis plant and said, "location coordinates, please."