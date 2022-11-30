Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled as all-terrain Super Sports car; Features, design and more

After numerous teasers, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is finally out of covers. The Italian sports car manufacturer has unveiled the rally version of the supercar at the Art Basel, Miami Beach. The concept of the car was first brought in front of the world in 2019, and since then has been one of the highlights. The Sterrato takes the Huracan lineage forward with some changes in the car's basic design. The changes ensure that along with speed, the 'raging bull' also is capable of navigating his way off the tarmac as well.

The production of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be limited to 1,499 units making it one of the rare cars bearing the name Lamborghini. In addition, this car is even more unique because the Italian automaker has updated LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) specifically for this model. Moving on, a new driving mode has been specifically created for the car billed Rally mode after revising Strada and Sport, usually found in other models.

Also read: 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB First Drive Review: Scaled-down GLS for GLC money?

To help the car navigate its way off the tarmac, the Huracan Steratto is 44 mm higher compared to the Huracan EVO. This, combined with the increased suspension travel, is what makes the model live up to its name. Moreover, the car also gets increased track width of 30 mm in front and 34mm in the rear. If and when taken off the road, the car's underbelly is protected by aluminum front protection; it also gets a rear diffuser along with sturdy wheel arches.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterattto carries forward the engine used in Huracan EVO. It belts out 610 hp from a 5.2-litre NA V10 engine. The engine produces a max torque of 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm working with a 7-speed DCT. All of this, put together, is capable of launching the car from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 0-200kmph in 9.8 seconds. The braking prowess of the car matches its power generation and is capable of getting the car from 100-0 kmph in 39 meters.