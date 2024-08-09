0-100 km/h In Just 3.4 Seconds: Lamborghini Urus SE Launched At Rs 4.57 Crore - Details

Lamborghini Urus SE Launched: The Lamborghini Urus SE has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.57 crore. The Urus SE, the successor to the Urus, was first unveiled at the Lamborghini Lounge in NYC, USA. In addition to an updated powertrain, Lamborghini has refreshed the design for Urus SE with some tweaks. However, the SUV's silhouette remains consistent with the Lamborghini Urus lineup.

The Urus SE features a slightly longer hood, with slimmed-down headlamp units. It comes equipped with matrix LED technology and wraparound DRLs. According to the company, the new character lines on the hood enhance both aerodynamics and cooling efficiency. The SUV also sports an updated front bumper, grille, rear diffuser, and a new taillamp grille.

Inside the cabin, subtle changes have been made to give it a fresh appeal. These include newly designed AC vents, a new panel, and dashboard covering, along with updated materials. Additionally, the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the new Lamborghini Revuelto has been integrated, offering a more responsive UI and a dedicated telemetry system.

Engine and Performance

Powered by a 3996 cc twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system, the Urus SE accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 312 km/h. The powertrain delivers 778 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, using an 8-speed torque converter.

It delivers power to all four wheels via an integrated front differential, a hang-on differential in the middle, and an electronic self-locking differential with torque vectoring at the rear.

The Italian manufacturer claims that the Urus SE now boasts an improved power-to-weight ratio of 3.13 kg/CV, compared to 3.3 kg/CV in the Urus S.