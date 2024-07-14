Lamborghini Urus SE Launching In India On August 9: Details

The highly anticipated Lamborghini Urus SE will be launched in India on August 9, in New Delhi. This comes just four months after its international debut in April. The Urus SE marks the second model in Lamborghini's lineup to feature a hybrid powertrain, alongside several interior and exterior updates.

Design and Features

The Lamborghini Urus SE showcases a redesigned bonnet extending further forward than previous models, accompanied by a new LED signature and slimmer LED headlamps incorporating Matrix technology. Additionally, the front and rear bumpers and the tailgate section have been refreshed. Globally, the Urus SE is available with 21-, 22-, or 23-inch wheels, all fitted with Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Inside the cabin, the Urus SE features updated dashboard panels and new AC vents. The most notable upgrade is the new 12.3-inch central touchscreen, replacing the previous 10.1-inch unit. This larger screen, also found in the Revuelto, runs Lamborghini's latest software.

Powertrain and Performance

The Urus SE's hybrid powertrain pairs a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid system utilizing a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Combined with an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed automatic gearbox, the system produces a total output of 800hp and 950Nm of torque. Lamborghini claims the Urus SE can travel up to 60km on electric power alone. The SUV features an all-wheel-drive system, achieving a 0-100kph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 312kph.

Price and Rivals

When first launched in India in 2018, the Lamborghini Urus was priced at Rs 3 crore. Later models, the Urus Performante and S, were introduced at Rs 4.22 crore and Rs 4.18 crore, respectively. The Urus SE, with its hybrid powertrain, is expected to be priced significantly higher. Competing with luxury performance SUVs like the BMW XM, Audi RSQ8, Lotus Eletre, Porsche Cayenne GTS, and Aston Martin DBX 707, the Urus SE aims to set a new benchmark in its segment.