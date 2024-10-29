Launched: 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 Range Starts At Rs 19.39 lakh - Features And Specs

2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 Price, Features, & Specs: Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Tiger 1200 in India, starting at Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model has more advanced features and an improved powertrain. It’s offered in two trims: GT, for road-focused touring, and Rally, for tougher terrains. Each trim has two variants – GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Explorer.

2025 Triumph Tiger 1200

The 2025 Tiger 1200 now has a flatter seat, giving riders more space and comfort on long trips. There’s an optional low seat, reducing height by 20mm, to 830mm in the GT Pro and to 855mm in the Rally Pro. The seat height can be adjusted electronically by pressing the ‘Home’ button positioned on the switch cube for one second.

A longer clutch lever adds increased space for riders' fingers to enhance comfort, and dampened handlebars are now on all GT variants for smoother rides and better mirror visibility. On the Tiger GT range, the Triumph has increased the cornering clearance by lifting the footpeg positions.

Additionally, the Tiger 1200 lineup is now equipped with a new Active Preload Reduction feature that reduces the rear suspension preload by up to 20mm when the rider slows down to a halt.

2025 Triumph Tiger 1200: Color Options

New color options include Carnival Red, Snowdonia White, and Sapphire Black. Rally variants also come in Matt Sandstorm, Jet Black, and Matt Khaki. The Carnival Red colour scheme is new on offer.

2025 Triumph Tiger 1200: Powertrain And Features

The 1160cc triple-cylinder engine delivers refined low-speed control, with 148 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 130 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm. Key features include a seven-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth, keyless ignition, Blind Spot Radar System, adaptive LED lights, heated grips and seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold, and Bluetooth connectivity.