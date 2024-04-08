Lectrix Launches E2W High-Speed e-scooter At Rs 49,999



Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of the SAR Group, has launched their latest offering, the E2W. This high-speed scooter is priced at Rs 49,999. The company has brought a shift in the traditional ownership model by separating the battery from the vehicle and offering it as a service, providing customers with flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Read here to know more about it.

Ownership Model

One of the standout features of the Lectrix EV E2W is its innovative ownership model. Unlike conventional EVs where the battery is an integral part of the vehicle, Lectrix EV allows customers to subscribe to the battery separately. This approach not only reduces the upfront cost for consumers but also eliminates concerns regarding battery longevity and replacement costs. It comes with a lifetime battery warranty.

Affordability and Sustainability

Pritesh Talwar, President of Lectrix EV's EV Business, emphasized the unparalleled affordability of the E2W, stating that consumers can now access a high-speed EV at the cost of a slower variant. This disruptive pricing strategy is aimed at reducing reliance on government subsidies, making EV adoption more sustainable and economically viable for both the OEM and customers.

Battery on Subscription Model

The core of Lectrix EV's strategy lies in its Battery on Subscription model, which offers advantages unmatched by traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Talwar highlighted that while the upfront cost of purchasing an ICE vehicle can amount to Rs 1 lakh, double the cost of their offering, the monthly expenses on petrol and maintenance make the subscription plan more economical in the long run.