Lexus LM 350h Super Luxury MPV Launched In India: Check Design, Specifications And Other Details

Lexus, the Japanese automaker, has recently made waves in the Indian automotive market with the launch of its flagship luxury MPV, the Lexus LM 350h. It is packed with cutting-edge features and luxury. Let's delve into the details of this vehicle:

Lexus LM 350h Variants and Pricing

Lexus offers the LM 350h in two variants, catering to different preferences and needs. The base 7-seater variant is priced at Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom), while the top-of-the-line 4-seater variant commands a price of Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). These prices position the LM 350h as the most expensive MPV in the country, reflecting its status as Lexus's flagship model.

Lexus LM 350h Design

The exterior features a commanding presence with a massive spindle grille, sleek LED headlamps, and vertical fog lamp housings. The full-width LED tail-light setup at the rear adds a touch of elegance. The dimensions of the LM 350h stand at 5,130mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,945mm in height, emphasizing its spacious and imposing stance on the road

The interior of the Lexus LM 350h boasts a soothing cream color theme and is equipped with premium amenities to pamper occupants. The highlights of the interior include aircraft-style recliner seats, a state-of-the-art 23-speaker surround sound system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, and more. The 4-seater variant features a partition between the front and rear compartments, enhancing privacy and luxury for passengers.

Technology And Connectivity

The LM 350h comes with a dual-screen setup comprising a digital driver display and a 14-inch infotainment system, ensuring a seamless and immersive driving experience. Wireless phone chargers, rear gloveboxes, noise-reducing wheels and tyres, active noise control, and a digital rear-view mirror further elevate the convenience and luxury quotient of the MPV.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Lexus LM 350h packs a punch with a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder strong-hybrid petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a nickel-metal hydride battery. This powertrain configuration delivers a combined output of 250PS and 239Nm of torque, mated to an eCVT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. Despite its performance capabilities, the LM 350h maintains a mileage of 19kmpl