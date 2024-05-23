Advertisement
Lightning Strike Causes Runway Disruptions At Goa Airport, Diverts Six Flights

On Wednesday evening (May 22), a lightning strike hit the Manohar International Airport (MIA) in north Goa, damaging the runway edge lights and causing significant disruptions.

 

On Wednesday evening (May 22), a lightning strike hit the Manohar International Airport (MIA) in north Goa, damaging the runway edge lights and causing significant disruptions. As a result, six flights had to be diverted to nearby destinations, causing inconvenience to many passengers.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., lightning struck MIA, leading to the damage of the runway edge lights. After this incident, the airport authorities took immediate action. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued until 8:00 p.m. to address the damage and ensure the safety of all flights.
According to RV Sheshan, the spokesperson for GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), the airport authorities swiftly responded to the lightning strike. "The damaged lights were promptly rectified and replaced to restore normal airport operations," Sheshan stated. The timely repair work allowed the airport to resume regular operations by the end of the NOTAM period.

During the NOTAM period, six flights were diverted to nearby airports, affecting numerous passengers. The airport official expressed sincere regret for the inconvenience caused, emphasizing that such natural events are beyond human control. "The inconvenience caused to the passengers is sincerely regretted. Such natural calamities are beyond human control," the official added.

While the lightning strike at MIA caused temporary disruptions and inconvenienced passengers, the swift response by airport authorities ensured that normal operations were restored promptly. The incident underscores the challenges that natural calamities can pose to airport operations and the importance of effective crisis management.

