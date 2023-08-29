LIVE Updates | 2023 Hero Karizma XMR India Launch: Design, Specs, Price, Top Speed, Mileage
2023 Hero Karizma XMR India Launch LIVE: Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch the all-new Karizma in India today, and you can check minute-to-minute update from the launch here.
The Hero Karizma has been one of the most legendary motorcycles to be sold in India ever, and the nameplate is once again ready to hit the Indian market again. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Motocorp, will be launching the 2023 Hero Karizma XMR in India today, on August 29, 2023. The company has already teased the upcoming motorcycle multiple times, revealing the design silhouette of its flagship motorcycle. The Hero Karizma will retain its iconic full fairing design, as seen in the spy shots and is expected to get a 210 cc engine, apart from digital instrument panel among other things. Here’s a minute-to-minute live blog of the new Hero Karizma from the launch event.
Hero Karizma XMR: Expected Price
The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR will be priced to cut down the competition from the Yamaha R15 V4 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, in terms of pricing at least. The motorcycle could have a starting price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hero Karizma XMR: Features
As can be seen in the images, the motorcycle gets ABS rings for both brake rotors. It is expected to be the company’s only motorcycle to come with dual-channel ABS, which might be offered as standard fitment across the range. Also, the new Hero Karizma will get a full digital instrument panel with multi info coloured display.
Hero Karizma XMR: Engine
The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR could sport a 210cc single-cylinder engine with a 4-valve setup. Expect the power output to be around 30 PS and the engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. It gets a box-section swingarm with a monoshock at the rear and right-side-up telescopic front forks.
2023 Hero Karizma XMR: Design
The new Hero Karizma will get a fresh and sporty design theme and as of now, only the side profile of the motorcycle is leaked in pictures. As seen in the pics, it will get the iconic full-fairing design, with upswept headlamps. Also, it gets a high-set tail setup, which hints at a more committed riding position than earlier editions of the Hero Karizma.
The new Hero Karizma will likely be powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor producing about 25 hp of power and mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
As we’re racing closer and thrilled to see all the that you’re pouring in, here’s a sneak peek on the specs of the yet again “Most in its class” legend.
How deep will you dig into your pockets for this?
Comment below #KarizmaXMR #HeroMotoCorp pic.twitter.com/jmFfSwN9wJ
— Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) August 22, 2023
2023 Hero Karizma XMR: Design
The new Karizma will get a wide-looking headlamp with twin LED DRLs, a visor, as well as XMR badging on the fairing.
Hero Karizma: History
The Karizma nameplate was first introduced by Hero Honda in 2003 and became an iconic motorcycle thanks to its full fairing design. However, Hero Motocorp, later discontinued the model, only to revive it again in 2023.
Hero Motocorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker is all set to reintroduce the iconic Karizma nameplate in India, with the launch of the 2023 Hero Karizma XMR in the country. The launch will happen today, on August 29, 2023 and you can watch it live here.