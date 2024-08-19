Advertisement
"Lut Gye Hum Ola (Scooter) Le kar", Customer's Unique Protest Video Goes Viral - Watch

Ola Owner Viral Video: An Ola scooter owner is seen singing a song while protesting outside the company's showroom. According to reports, the customer faced repeated issues with the scooter and did not receive proper after-sales service support from Ola Electric. 

Aug 19, 2024
Ola Owner Protest Viral Video: Ola Electric holds a strong position in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Currently, Ola Electric has three electric scooters in its portfolio, and the company recently announced the launch of its first electric bike. However, amidst this, a video of an Ola Electric customer protesting has gone viral, because of its unique way.

The Ola scooter owner is seen singing a song while protesting outside the company's showroom. According to reports, the customer faced repeated issues with the scooter and did not receive proper after-sales service support from Ola Electric. 

Out of frustration, he placed the scooter on a rickshaw and took it to the showroom, where he sang a Bollywood song, "Lut Gaye Hum Teri Mohabbat Mein," with his own twist, singing, "Lut Gaye Hum Ola Le kar ke." This video has now gone viral.

A 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) user named Neetu Khandelwal shared the video, stating, "Sagar Singh recently bought an #Ola electric scooter and within few months scooter developed technical snag. Sagar came up with a unique idea of protest when despite running from pillar to post he didn't got any help."

Another 'X' user, Pankaj Parekh, also shared the same video with the caption, "Sagar Singh bought an OLA Electric Scooter. The scooter had some issue or the other every day, and OLA didn’t provide any after-sales service. So, Sagar loaded the scooter onto a trolley and protested by singing in front of the scooter showroom."

This isn't the first time an Ola scooter owner has been seen protesting. Several such incidents have occurred in the past. However, as of now, there is no information about the location of this particular video. Additionally, Zee News does not verify the authenticity of the video.

