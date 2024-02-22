trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723809
Made-in-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Hits European Markets

With its introduction into the European market, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 joins the esteemed lineup of Royal Enfield's 650cc platform alongside its siblings such as the Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650.

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Royal Enfield has commenced the distribution of its latest Shotgun 650 model to Europe, marking a significant expansion of the motorcycle's global reach. The Shotgun 650 is now offered in key European cities including Paris (France), London (UK), Madrid (Spain), Berlin (Germany), and Milan (Italy).

Retaining identical specifications and color options as its Indian counterpart, the Shotgun 650 promises a seamless transition across regions.

 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specifications

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 boasts a robust 648cc parallel-twin air-oil-cooled engine, delivering 47PS at 7250rpm and 52.3Nm at 5650rpm, mated to a responsive 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch system. With a claimed mileage of 22kmpl, it ensures both power and efficiency for riders.

In terms of suspension and braking, the Shotgun utilizes a tubular steel spine frame akin to the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. It incorporates an inverted Showa Separate Function Big Piston Fork offering 120mm of wheel travel, paired with Showa twin rear shock absorbers providing 90mm of travel. The bike rolls on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels equipped with 100-section front and 130-section rear Ceat radial tubeless tires.

Braking performance is enhanced with a 320mm front disc and a 300mm rear disc, equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard, ensuring precise control and safety. The Shotgun 650 features a 795mm seat height (55mm taller than the Super Meteor), 140mm ground clearance (5mm higher than the Super Meteor), and a manageable 240kg kerb weight (1kg lighter than the Super Meteor), offering riders a comfortable yet dynamic riding experience.

