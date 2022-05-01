The roads of Mumbai are scheduled to be busy on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1. To manage the traffic, Mumbai Police has traffic diversions and road restrictions considering the VVIP movement of the governor and state Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray attending the Maharashtra day parade ceremony at the Shivaji Park ground. Most of these restrictions will be around Dadar during the VVIP movement.

The restriction by the Mumbai Police are mostly scheduled around the Parade time, and all the commuters on road have been advised to abide by the restrictions and rules between 6 am and 12 noon on Sunday.

#MTPTrafficUpdates Vehicular movement will be affected near #ShivajiPark, Dadar on #MaharashtraDin (May 1st 2022) from 6 am till 12 noon. Mumbaikars are requested to take note and use alternative routes.@MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/UyzRGqp4Kv — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 29, 2022

According to a notification issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ and Central), the traffic arrangements made on May 1 are in accord with the Parade programme disrupting vehicular movement on Shivaji Park ground's nearby roads. While the informatory board and signage will be placed in various locations, traffic police personnel will also be deployed to guide motorists.

Here's the list of closed roads and the roads turned into one-way for vehicles:

Keluskar Road South and North from the junction of NC Kelkar Road and Lady Jamshedji Road (Gadkari Junction) shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

SK Bole Road will be one way from Siddhivinayak temple Junction upto Hanuman Temple.

From Siddhivinayak temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital, SVS Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

SVS Marg from Mahim Junction to Siddhivinayak temple Junction shall also be closed for vehicular traffic.

Local residents shall, however, be allowed to drive their vehicles through Road No. 5, i.e., Pandurang Naik Marg Junction and Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Chaityabhoomi Junction.

In addition, parking will be prohibited on Keluskar Road, Shivaji Park Road No. 2, Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg, Pandurang Naik Marg, Eastern side of SVS Road Ranade Road, NC Kelkar Road from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden, and Tilak Bridge during the time of the restrictions.