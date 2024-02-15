Mahindra 5-Door Thar Renders Leaked: Watch

Mahindra Automotive is gearing up to unveil its latest Thar five-door model. Notably, this is the extended version of three-door Thar. There have been a lot of speculations surfacing around its potential name and features. It is expected that this Five-Door Thar model will be called With "Armada." Read here to know what this offroad vehicle might offer.

Mahindra Five-Door Thar Testing

In recent months, there have been numerous test mules of Mahindra Five-Door Thar spotted undergoing rigorous testing. These sightings have provided invaluable insights into the SUV's development, fueling speculation and excitement among enthusiasts.

Mahindra Five-Door Thar Renders

Amid the various rumors, there is a stunning rendering created by SRK Designs, which is surfacing around a lot. SRK Designs has shared these renders on their YouTube channel. This rendering offers a tantalizing glimpse into the potential design of the Thar five-door (or Armada). Drawing from observations of test mules, SRK Designs has expertly crafted a vision of what the production version could entail.

The rendering reveals several noteworthy exterior design elements that set the Thar five-door apart from its predecessor. Renders show a new front grille design, featuring six vertical hollow slats with a distinctive separation in the middle. It is expected that the 5-Door Thar will come with LED headlights with circular LED DRLs to enhance the SUV's modern aesthetic.

Mahindra Five-Door Thar Expected Features

The Mahindra Thar five-door is expected to share its infotainment system with the acclaimed 2024 XUV400 and the upcoming XUV300 facelift. It is speculated to come with an electric sunroof and a larger touchscreen infotainment system of 10.25 inches. For safety, the vehicle can feature Disc brakes on all four wheels and six airbags.