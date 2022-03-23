हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra

Mahindra Bolero among India’s best selling SUVs, trumps feature-packed modern cars

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to launch a facelifted Bolero soon that will include new dual-tone paint, minor cosmetic changes and a redesigned front fascia.

Image for representation

Mahindra has consistently refreshed the Bolero with small updates during its 20 years on sale, making it one of its best-selling models of all time for the company. Mahindra Bolero sales statistics include both Bolero and Bolero Neo.

A total of 11,045 Bolero units were dispatched in February 2022 as compared to 4,843 units in February 2021, resulting in a massive year-over-year (YoY) sales rise of 128.06% and making it the best-selling model in the Mahindra range.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo which is actually the facelift TUV300 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine which makes 100 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. 

Read also: Tesla’s German Gigafactory opens for production, 1st Model Y EV rolls out

On the other hand, Mahindra Bolero is also powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine but is tuned to make 76 PS of power and 210 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, which also sends power to the rear wheels.

Mahindra Bolero is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh to 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Bolero Neo is priced between Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs. 11.33 lakh. Bolero and Bolero Neo are both 7-seat SUVs with a length of less than four meters.

