Mahindra Bolero Camper 4x4 modified to justify its off-roading capabilities

Mahindra Bolero is one of the most potent off-roaders by the Indian automaker in India. A rough and tough SUV capable of traversing rugged terrain. However, many feel that the looks of the SUV do not justify its off-roading capabilities, even more so with the Bolero pickup truck. Taking that into consideration and sharing the same feeling Kam Customs modified a brand new Mahindra Bolero Camper 4x4 to look like an off-roading monster. To be specific, they have taken the dual-cab version of the pickup for modifications.

The modifications of the front end of the Mahindra Bolero Camper give it the feel of an aggressive-looking truck replacing the conventional bull bars on it. In addition, the bumper of the tuck has been replaced with a metal off-road bumper. The metal bumpers have been equipped with lamps and an electric winch to help it in tough situations. In addition, the off-roader now has smoked head and tail lamps. Furthermore, the car has been repainted with British racing green colour to add to the appeal.

The modified Mahindra Bolero truck grips the road with 15-inch off wheels wrapped in 31-inch MT tyres. This camper's fenders and side steps have Line-X coating for extra protection while off-roading. The Bolero camper's side step is a custom-made unit. This Mahindra Bolero Camper's suspension system has also been upgraded. It now includes Arc shocks and leaf springs. Furthermore, the spare wheel of the camper has been placed in the loading tub.

The original seats in the Camper are designed in this manner. The driver and co-passenger each get new seats for the truck. For added comfort, the seats are taken from a Mahindra XUV500. This Mahindra Bolero Camper also has an air conditioning system. The video shows the Mahindra Bolero Camper 4x4 going off-road, and it seems the vehicle has the capabilities to do what it promises.