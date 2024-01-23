Mahindra Files Patent For Electric SUV Lineup BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09: Check Details

Mahindra Automotive, India's leading Sports Utility Vehicle manufacturer, is set to make waves in the electric vehicle (EV) market with its upcoming Born Electric range. The company has recently filed design patents for three distinct models: BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09, providing a sneak peek into the future of electric SUVs in the country. Let's take a look at what recent leaks have revealed.

Mahindra BE.05 EV SUV

The BE.05 EV SUV is expected to be a sporty addition to Mahindra's lineup. It might feature an aggressive front fascia, distinctive C-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a unique bonnet design for improved aerodynamics. This EV SUV is expected to launch in October 2025. While specific powertrain details are yet to be disclosed, speculations suggest a range of approximately 435-450 km on a single charge along with the INGLO platform supporting 60-80 kWh battery packs.

Mahindra BE.07 EV SUV

The BE.07 is expected to boast a more conventional yet stylish design. Speculations suggest that it might feature an upright front fascia, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, and square-ish wheel arches. The BE.07 is anticipated to hit the market by April 2026, offering a range of around 435-450 km with single and dual-motor setups.

Mahindra BE.09 EV SUV

The BE.09 stands out with its SUV-coupe design, showcasing a distinctive sloping roofline. According to the leaked images, It is the largest model in the lineup. It will share design elements with the BE.05 and is expected to introduce unique features like a connected LED DRL signature. While the launch timeline is yet to be confirmed, the BE.09 promises to be a standout offering, differentiating itself from the XUV.e9 EV coupe with its larger size.

The patents of Mahindra's Born Electric SUV lineup provide a tantalizing glimpse into the future of Mahindra's electric vehicle endeavors, sparking anticipation among enthusiasts and industry observers alike.



